Extended opening hours for new Post Office

The Post Office is to reopen on Park Avenue with longer opening hours at Gill’s Spar.

Post Office services will be available to customers in the area during the store’s opening hours seven days a week.

The opening hours which will increase to 103 hours a week and will ensure that the branch is more convenient as people will now have more choice of when to visit.

The reopened Park Avenue Post Office will be delighted to welcome customers to the new branch.

Local residents and small business customers will be able to access the wide range of Post Office and mails services, including special delivery.

They will also be able to avail of other services including local collect, home shopping returns, send funds abroad using Moneygram, paying bills, pre-order travel money, apply for travel insurance.

Customers will be able to take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals, deposits and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.

The previous Park Avenue Post Office closed on November 30 following the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of premises for post office use.

The date for the relocation has yet to be confirmed.

However, posters will be displayed locally to advise customers of when the move will take place.

Janese Sung, Post Office Area Change Network Manager said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

She added: “We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs. This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office.”

The opening hours will be 7am to 10pm Monday – Friday and 8am to 10pm on Saturday and Sunday.