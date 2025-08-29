Fall in hate crimes and incidents with sexual orientation motivation in Derry

The number of hate crimes and incidents with a sexual orientation motivation fell in Derry and Strabane last year.

A 29 per cent drop (-10) from 35 to 25 sexual orientation crimes was recorded in the 12 months from July 2024 to June 2025 compared with the previous year.

There was a 10 per cent decrease in the number of sexual orientation incidents recorded in the same period – down by five from 49 to 44.

This was reflected across the North, according to new hate crime figures released by the PSNI.

Sexual orientation incidents and crimes fell from 376 to 355 and from 230 to 205 respectively.

The PSNI: “Sexual orientation motivated incidents and crimes generally increased between 2006/07 and 2015/16, while the period between 2016/17 and 2019/20 recorded levels that fell below those seen in 2015/16.

"There was a sharp increase in the number of sexual orientation motivated incidents and crimes in 2020/21 and 2021/22. While the number of sexual orientation motivated incidents and crimes has since declined in each year between 2022/23 and 2024/25, the latest figures remain slightly higher than the previous peak reached in 2015/16.”

According to the PSNI such crimes are more common in the summer months.

“Sexual orientation incidents tend to reach a peak between May and September while lower levels tend to be seen between October and February. More than 40 incidents were recorded in each month June 2021 to October 2021, rather than a single month showing a ‘peak’ as seen in some previous years,” the report states.