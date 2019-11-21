Family car torched in Derry

The incineration of a family car in Derry is being investigated by the PSNI.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday in Galliagh Park.

Releasing an image of the shell of the torched vehicle, the PSNI said: "As you can see this was a family car used like most of us to take the kids to school or pick up the groceries. Now a family is left to struggle and spend days, if not weeks, back and forth with the insurance company to get back on their feet.

"There is no indication that this family was specifically targeted and it could be another case of mindless violence or theft of goods from the car or the attempted theft of the car itself.

"Either way if you saw anyone at the car or anyone suspicious in the area please get in touch with us by ringing 101 and quoting incident 43 of 18/11/19."