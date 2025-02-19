Family ‘incredibly upset’ after memorial items removed from grave in Derry

By Kevin Mullan
Published 19th Feb 2025, 10:06 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 10:06 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police have said a family have been left ‘incredibly upset’ by the removal of memorial items from a grave in Derry.

Police are investigating the removal of the items from Altnagelvin Cemetery on Church Brae, the PSNI said.

The items are believed to have been removed between January 12 and January 18.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Obviously this has been incredibly upsetting for the family involved so If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area or removing items please contact police on 101 quoting ref 1296, 25/01/25,” police said.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice