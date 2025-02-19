Family ‘incredibly upset’ after memorial items removed from grave in Derry
Police have said a family have been left ‘incredibly upset’ by the removal of memorial items from a grave in Derry.
Police are investigating the removal of the items from Altnagelvin Cemetery on Church Brae, the PSNI said.
The items are believed to have been removed between January 12 and January 18.
“Obviously this has been incredibly upsetting for the family involved so If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area or removing items please contact police on 101 quoting ref 1296, 25/01/25,” police said.