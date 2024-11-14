Family of Dennis Heaney issue hard-hitting letter to Hilary Benn urging him to scrap ICRIR

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of a young IRA man shot dead by the British Army in 1978 have written to Hilary Benn calling for all elements of the Legacy Act to be scrapped.

Dennis Heaney was 21 when he was shot dead by under-cover soldiers of the 14th Intelligence Unit at the corner of Harvey Street and Chamberlain Street on June 10, 1978.

His family have always denied claims by the British Army that Dennis had been armed and attempting to hijack a car when he was killed.

His siblings have spent the past 46 years seeking justice and in the months leading up to the NI Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 becoming law in May of this year had been seeking a new inquest into their brother’s killing.

This week the Heaney family sent a hard-hitting letter to the Secretary of State Hilary Benn, who despite a Labour Party pledge to repeal the Legacy Act has vowed to retain the Independent Commission on Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR), an information retrieval body set up under the legislation.

"I am writing on behalf of the brothers and sisters of Dennis Heaney to express our concerns about your repeated intention to retain elements of the Legacy Act introduced by the former Conservative Government on May 1, 2024,” the correspondence opens.

It goes on to outline the devastating impact the killing of Dennis had on his late parents Denis and Eilis.

"Our parents never recovered from the trauma of the death of their youngest son and life in our family home lost all sense of the happiness we had shared prior to the killing of our brother,” it states.

Dennis Heaney, who was shot dead by the British Army in 1978.

It goes on to add: “The cold blooded assassination of our brother Dennis destroyed the lives of our parents. Now, 46 years later, both parents have gone to their graves never knowing the truth of what happened on the afternoon of June 10, 1978.

"What hope for meaningful reconciliation is there across our divided society after all these years of violence and loss of life, if we are still to be denied access to truth… how can we have any faith in a process that was designed from its inception to protect the interests of the State itself and ensure continued immunity from prosecution of its security and intelligence forces?”

The family explain how in the months leading up to the introduction of the Legacy Act they had been pursuing a new inquest and civil action.

"We hold on to the determination that an independently commissioned inquest that is Article 2 compliant has the capacity to finally deliver truth and justice for our brother Dennis,” the letter states.

Mr. Benn has been asked by the family to reconsider his decision to retain the controversial ICRIR.

“Surely, you must see that the proposal to establish the ICRIR was one of the key tenets of the Legacy Act, established as a ‘toothless bulldog’ to bring an end to any meaningful investigation into the criminal activities of State agencies throughout the course of the Troubles in NI.

"As such, it never can and never will garner the support of victim’s rights and/or peace and reconciliation groups on the island of Ireland. Despite your assertion that there isn’t ‘anything to replace’ ICRIR, we point out that the Act had only just arrived on the statute books and that prior to May 1, 2024 there were many alternative processes for dealing with the past including, the right to inquests and civil actions; access to Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and albeit, on our part, reluctantly, police investigations,” the letter continues.

A Northern Ireland Office spokesperson said: "We have enormous sympathy for those who suffer, and continue to suffer as a result of the Troubles, and the many families - such as the Heaneys - that have lost loved ones.

"We remain committed to repealing and replacing the Legacy Act, and to implementing legacy mechanisms that are compliant with human rights and which can gain support from communities across Northern Ireland.

"It is clear that changes to the Act are necessary to ensure it is human rights compliant. That is why we have already committed to bringing forward a remedial order under the Human Rights Act, reforming the ICRIR and getting rid of conditional immunity. We are also committed to restoring civil cases and to allowing inquests previously halted to proceed."

The NIO said the Northern Ireland Court of Appeal recently recognised ‘the wide powers of ICRIR and the benefit of having investigations placed within one body which is well resourced and committed to providing outcomes within a reasonable time frame’ and that the Court further noted that ICRIR ‘has unfettered access to all information, documents and materials as it reasonably requires in connection with a review’.

A spokesperson for the ICRIR stated: “The Commission recognises the pain Mr. Heaney’s family has suffered and our thoughts are with them.

"We respect people’s choices about whether they come to the Commission and our door will always remain open to all. We will continue to work to give answers to the over 100 individuals who have to come to us in their quest for truth and justice.”

But the Heaney family in their letter said they hoped Hilary Benn “whom we viewed as a powerful advocate for truth and justice in Northern Ireland while in opposition” would recognise the impossibility of retaining any part of the Act.