The family of a man left fighting for his life after being attacked have issued a plea to the public across Derry and Donegal to share any information they may have.

Charles Dooher has lost a large part of his skull and is fighting for his life at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, his family said, following the attack in Lifford on January 20.

The family released a statement after meeting with senior PSNI and An Garda Síochána representatives in Belfast, during which they discussed their concerns in connection to the garda investigation to date, but the family said that they are ‘now prepared to cautiously re-engage with Gardaí’.

In a statement issued by Madden & Finucane solicitors on their behalf, a spokeswoman for the Dooher family said they were “a close, hard working, law abiding family with respect for the law,” and that they believed that “a criminal gang from the North, who at times masquerade as members of Dissident Republican micro groups, were engaged and brought in to attack our home with the intention, initially, of carrying out a home invasion and armed robbery”.

Charles (pictured left and right with his mother Anna-Marie) was so brutally attacked about the head that he has lost a large portion of his skull, his family said.

"Whilst there, the gang cable-tied members of our family, assaulted Charles senior before cable-trying him also.

"However, a vicious and cowardly attempt was then made to murder young Charles in his own home. Charles was so brutally attacked about the head that he has lost a large portion of his skull.

"He was airlifted to the RVH in Belfast. He remains in Belfast clinging to life and the family have maintained a constant vigil at his bedside. If he survives, he will have sustained catastrophic, life-changing injuries,” the spokeswoman said, adding:

“Charles’ skull had been smashed open and he clearly received three massive and obvious blows to the head with a heavy metal weapon.”

They said CCTV exists which shows a masked gang alighting from a vehicle, “heavily armed” with long metal bars, a large hammer, a wheel brace, a chainsaw and burglary tools”.

In a statement issued on January 24 the PSNI said that two men arrested by detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch, “who are assisting colleagues in An Garda Síochána with the investigation into the serious assault of a man in his 20s in Lifford, County Donegal, have been bailed pending further enquiries”,

The family said they are now “pleading with the public, especially in the Derry and Donegal areas, to come forward with any information that they may have and give it to the authorities”.

"They can also approach any of the family or Madden & Finucane Solicitors, if they are more comfortable with initially doing that. However, the important thing is to please come forward so that we can get justice for Charles," the spokeswoman said.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “An Garda Síochána does not comment on the detail of its interactions with families.

“An Garda Síochána will continue to liaise with the family.”

Gardaí have previously appealed for any witnesses to the attack, which occurred at around 10am on Monday, January 20, or anyone with camera footage to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.