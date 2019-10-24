Family of missing Vietnamese woman (26) believe she sent text message to mother from inside ill-fated trailer - NI man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody

The family of a missing 26 year-old Vietnamese woman believe she sent a text message to her mother from inside the refrigerated trailer discovered in Essex in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The family of Pham Thi Tra My believe she sent the message in her final moments.

“I’m sorry mum," wrote Pham Thi Tra My.

"My journey abroad hasn’t succeeded.

"Mum, I love you so much!

"I’m dying because I can’t breathe... I’m from Nghen, Can Loc, Ha Tinh, Vietnam... I am sorry, mum.”

Pham Thi Tra My. (Photo: Twitter)

Pham Thi Tra My's account has not been activated since Wednesday.

Tra My's brother, Pham Ngoc Tuan, told the BBC they had paid people smugglers £30,000 to get Tra My into the U.K.

The message was sent four hours before paramedics discovered 39 dead men and women in a refrigerated trailer attached to a lorry in an industrial estate in Grays, Essex.

Police initially said they believed all 39 people to be Chinese nationals however Essex Police said "as our investigations continue, the picture may change regarding identification".

The Port of Tilbury where the bodies of the 39 people found inside a lorry in Essex are to be collected from to be transported to Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. (Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire)

An official from within the Vietnamese embassy in London has confirmed that they have been in contact with Essex Police.

Police investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the 39 dead men and women made two more arrests on Friday afternoon.

The man and woman, both aged 38, were arrested in the Warrington area on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people, and on suspicion of 39 counts of manslaughter.

"We have carried out warrants in Cheshire as part of the investigation into 39 bodies being discovered in a lorry trailer in Grays," confirmed Essex Police.

Floral tributes at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, after 39 bodies were found inside a lorry on the industrial estate. (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

"As a result, a 38-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman from Warrington have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and on suspicion of 39 counts of manslaughter.

"A 25-year-old man, the driver of the lorry, remains in custody on suspicion of murder.

"A warrant of further detention was granted yesterday, Thursday 24 October, by local magistrates.

"We would continue to ask journalists and those on social media not to speculate of the identities of anyone involved in this investigation," said police.

London based immigration adviser, Bobby Chan, from the Min Quan Legal Centre told Channel 4 News on Thursday evening.

"The snake-head will paint a very lovely picture of life in this country," said Mr. Chan.

The Port of Tilbury in Essex where the lorry that 39 bodies were found inside has been moved to. (Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

'Snake-head' is a Chinese term for gangs who specialise in human trafficking.

"The snake-head will be the local people in China encouraging people to go.

"The snake-head tells people in China that there is amnesty for all illegal immigrants in the United Kingdom - the snake-head does this to convince people to go."

On Thursday, an Irish company confirmed to RTE that they are the owners of the trailer in which 39 dead men and women from China were found in Essex on Wednesday.

Global Trailer Rentals Ltd (GTR) told RTE the trailer was leased on October 15 from a lorry yard in Co. Monaghan for a rate of €275 per week.

GTR also told RTE that they have contacted Essex Police and have provided them with information on the individual and company who leased the trailer from them.

RTE News said they would provide all tracking system data to the police.

The directors of GTR said they were "shellshocked" and "gutted" when they heard what happened to the 39 men and women.

Meanwhile, Essex Police has been granted an additional 24 hours to question a 25 year-old Northern Ireland arrested on suspicion of murder.

"Detectives investigating the murder of 39 people in Grays have secured a warrant of further detention from local magistrates at Basildon for a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland.

"The man, a lorry driver, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and will now remain in custody for up to an additional 24 hours," said Essex Police.

Police also confirmed 31 of the dead were men and eight were women.

Initial reports suggested the lorry entered the U.K. via Rosslare in the Republic of Ireland however detectives now believe the trailer was transported from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet at 12:30am on Wednesday.

The tractor unit, which is registered to a company in Bulgaria, is thought to have been driven from Northern Ireland to Holyhead in Wales before arriving in Purfleet.

The tractor unit and container left Purfleet at 1:05am.

Police officers were made aware of the 39 dead bodies when ambulance staff made the grim discovery 30 minutes later in Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays.

The local M.P., Jackie Doyle-Price (Conservative), described the incident as "sickening".

"Sickening news of 39 people found dead in a container in Grays.

"People trafficking is a vile and dangerous business.

"This is a big investigation for @EssexPoliceUK

"Lets hope they bring these murderers to justice," she tweeted.

A 25 year-old Northern Ireland man arrested by Essex Police on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.