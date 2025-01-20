Family relieved after vandalised bench dedicated to dad in Derry park is fixed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derry family who installed a bench at Ballyarnett Country Park in memory of their father have said they were devastated after it was damaged earlier this month.

The bench is dedicated to popular local man George Williamson and has been in situ in his memory for about five years.

Mr Williamson was well known and well liked, and as a gifted and renowned runner he was a frequent visitor to the park and the surrounding area. In the final months of his life, with limited mobility, he visited the country park often. He passed away in December 2018.

The bench was a lovely tribute from his family and is well looked after by them, and others who visit the park frequently and who knew George also keep an eye on it.

The bench was erected in memory of Derry man George Williamson.

It has suffered minor vandalism over the years, with the family carrying out their own repairs, but recently there was one serious incident of anti-social behaviour which left the bench damaged.

His daughter Fiona said: “When he died we thought that a memorial bench in Ballyarnett would be a nice and fitting tribute to him. We sought permission from the council and bought the bench and had it placed there. We had a plaque fitted to the bench with dad’s name and a quote so it is clear that it is a memorial.

“Over the years there have been a number of minor incidents of anti-social behaviour.

"The bench has been burnt and defaced with graffiti. My sisters and mum cleaned up the bench after this and repainted it on a number of occasions.

The damage caused to the memorial bench earlier this month.

"Around January 10 we became aware that someone driving a scrambler or quad crashed into the bench. A member of the public approached the driver about the damage they had caused but they were completely indifferent.

“As a family we are distraught that anyone would wilfully cause damage to a bench that is there to pay tribute to and remember our father. We visit the park often and the bench is of tremendous emotional value to us. It’s upsetting for us. Why would someone go and damage a bench that is there in someone’s memory? How can people do this in a public area?

"We’d like to see more patrols and we want to see the park protected.”

"We are calling on the council and local political representatives to take action to put an end to antisocial behaviour in this area.”

The bench was fixed up over the weekend.

The family had been in touch with Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy.

Colr. Duffy said: “I was very sorry to hear from the family of Mr Williamson regarding the damage to the bench that had been sited in Ballyarnett Country park as a memorial, considering the great love he had to the park and the local area.

“I have been engaging with the local community safety team and the local youth workers in Ballyarnett regarding the ongoing issues with scramblers and quads and the fear and damage that they are causing within the community, including Ballyarnett Country Park.

“I have also been in contact with council regarding how we can address this issue within the country park.

“Dog walkers have also approached me regarding their concerns in the country park and I would hope that again adults and parents who are hearing about these issues will be part of the solution in highlighting the dangers of these off-road vehicles.”

“I would also hope that council can assist in the repair of this bench for the family who have been distressed by the destruction.”

The family said on Monday that they were relieved and thankful to see the bench was fixed up over the weekend, but expressed concerns over the potential for further episodes of anti-social behaviour in the park future unless preventative measures were brought in.

The Journal has asked the Council for comment.