Family with three young children evacuated from burning house in ‘racially-motivated hate crime’ in Coleraine

A family with three young children have been evacuated in Coleraine after a house fire which is being treated as a racially-motivated hate crime.

The incident occurred amid a fourth consecutive night of disorder by racist and xenophobic gangs across various towns in the North.

The house fire in the Mount Street of Coleraine, police said, is being treated as deliberate and a racially-motivated hate crime.

A family with three young children were evacuated from the property.

Mount Street in Coleraine

There was significant disorder and violence in Portadown, meanwhile, over a number of hours with officers coming under sustained attack with heavy masonry and fireworks thrown in their direction. Twenty-two officers were injured.

Officers utilised various public order tactics to keep the public safe with no reports of injury to the public or damage to property. Two arrests were made in Portadown – a woman in her 50s and a man in his 30s - on suspicion of riotous behaviour and other offences in connection with the disorder.

There was some protest reported in Belfast – these were mainly peaceful – with travel disrupted in the Templemore Avenue area of east Belfast for short time. Bricks were thrown through the windows of two houses in the Avoniel Road in a racially-motivated attack.

There was a protest at Carrick roundabout and a small fire at the Manse Road roundabout in Newtownabbey. With reports of anti-immigration hate graffiti being investigating in Newtownards.

Meanwhile, Ballymena did not witness rioting as on previous nights.

Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said: “Last night in Portadown police came under sustained attack from rioters throwing masonry and other missiles. Officers deployed a variety of public order tactics to restore order to the town as quickly as possible.

“Twenty-two officers were injured and I am so grateful to them for their bravery and selfless dedication in protecting the community of Portadown from this criminality.

“We saw calm in Ballymena and I hope the powerful words of the family who asked for calm during this really difficult time were heard and continue to be heard over the coming days.

“Two arrests were made in Portadown last night and more will follow.

"I repeat, once more, our appeal for calm across Northern Ireland in the coming days."

Photos and footage can be shared at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI25U11-PO1