The PSNI have asked members of the public to be vigilant following a number of thefts from ATMs across the country.

The burglary on the Feeny Road occurred on February 7, 2023.

Detective Superintendent Neill said: “We are 100 per cent committed to putting a stop to this crime; a crime that strikes at the very heart of our rural communities.

PSNI

"And my ask is simple and two-fold. I’m asking members of the public to be vigilant; and I’m appealing to anyone with information, even if it seems insignificant, to contact us immediately.

“The 12 ATMs in question, and the recent attacks, have some elements in common. Almost all are within a rural or semi-rural location. Furthermore, most of the attacks have taken place in the early hours of the morning.

“While some of the attempts have been unsuccessful, all have resulted in some degree of criminal damage to the machine or surrounding property.”

Detective Superintendent Neill continued: “These targeted attacks don’t just have a severe financial impact, they rob the whole community of a service upon which they’re totally reliant.

“We have a dedicated team of detectives working across Northern Ireland specifically focusing on this crime, but we rely upon your help. Your support could make all the difference.

