Female bus driver hospitalised with cuts and extensive bruising after being headbutted in Derry

A female bus driver was hospitalised after being headbutted by a man in Derry on Friday evening, it's emerged.

The incident occurred at the main bus depot at Foyle Street.

The woman was treated for cuts and extensive bruising at Altnagelvin.

Police arrested a 32 year old man at Foyle Street Bus Depot following the incident.

"A report was received by police at around 8pm on Friday evening that a man had head butted a female driver. Security staff at the depot restrained the man until police arrived a short time later to conduct an arrest. The driver was treated at hospital for cuts and extensive bruising to her face.

"The man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault on police, resisting police and obstructing police and is currently in custody assisting with police enquiries. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Strand Road station on 101 quoting reference number 2026 02/08/19," the PSNI said.