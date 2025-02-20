Ferguson says ‘increase in attacks on and violence against women and girls' in Derry is ‘stain on society’

A Derry MLA has asked the Executive for an update on its strategic framework for ending violent misogyny after what she described as ‘an increase in attacks on and violence against women and girls’ in Derry.

Ciara Ferguson said tackling abuse needed to be a ‘top priority’ at Stormont.

The Sinn Féin MLA asked the First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelly, for an update on the roll-out of ‘the strategic framework to end violence against women and girls’.

She referred to ‘an increase in attacks on and violence against women and girls’ in Foyle and said that it was important that ‘we do everything that we can to stop what is a stain on society’.

Mrs Little-Pengelly said it was ‘an area of key importance for us’.

"We want to deliver not just the strategy but the framework, because that is where the action is. I am really pleased that the change funds are available region-wide and through local councils.

"I think that the funds are now open in most council areas. There is a call for applications from local groups that work in those areas, particularly in the area of prevention. Their work is incredibly important.

"We also know that groups on the ground do such valuable work. They see the challenges and know the issues, and they are in the best position to come forward with projects and initiatives, the first of which we expect will be able to be rolled from about April 1,” she said.

Ms. Ferguson said the strategy was a ‘positive first step’ but insisted that ‘we must continue to make ending violence against women and girls a top priority’.

Mrs Little-Pengelly pointed to the inclusion of the matter in the Programme for Government.

"We want to make it clear that it is a priority for us. Every single act of violence towards a woman or a girl, and every death of a woman or a girl as a result of that violence, is wrong and needs to stop.

"We want to do everything that we can not just to reduce it but eliminate it,” she stated.

The Deputy First Minister said a multi-faceted approach was required to properly address the problem.

"That will involve a combination of factors, including political leadership, which we have shown throughout the House thus far. The actions taken on prevention are key.

"Ending violence against women and girls will not be done tomorrow, next week or next month, but we need to invest now in order to see the results further down the line.

"That will involve working with primary schools, post-primary schools, community groups and, importantly, families. It is about calling out and challenging the issues that give rise to violence against women and girls,” said Mrs. Little-Pengelly.

Meanwhile, community groups in Derry and Strabane have been invited to apply for grants of up to £25,000 for programmes aimed at tackling violence against women and girls across the district.

The closing date for applications is Friday, February 21, at 3pm. Applications can be made via https://dcsdcgrantaid.com from 10am on Monday.