A 21-years-old man who was caught putting Xanax tablets down the front of his trousers has been fined.

David Dillon, of Otter Park, Strathfoyle, pleaded guilty to possession of the Class C drug on February 5.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard CCTV operators alerted police to a male acting suspiciously. Officers approached Dillon who placed an item down the front of his trousers. He was searched and three tablets were found, one of which was Xanax.

District Judge Barney McElholm fined Dillon £150 .