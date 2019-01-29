Fined £200 for breaking a window

A Derry man who smashed a neighbour’s window said he bears ‘no ill will’ towards the residents.

Nathan Hetherington (23) could not give any explanation for breaking the window in the Strathfoyle area of the city.

Hetherington, of Bawnmore Place in the estate, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to the house on June 25, last year.

Derry Magistrate’s Court was told the injured party heard noises outside his property. It sounded like someone was throwing things at his window and a bin being knocked over.

He looked out and saw the defendant standing with a piece of fencing in his hands.

The injured party heard an upstairs window breaking and when he looked out again Hetherington had gone.

A neighbour later reported to police they had seen Hetherington throwing the fencing at the upstairs window.

Hetherington was arrested and during police interview claimed he had drunk a 10 glass bottle of alcohol, blacked out and remembered nothing.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said while his client remembered nothing, he had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

The solicitor said Hetherington could not explain why he had broken the window as ‘none of it makes any sense’ and he bears no ill will towards the family involved.

Mr Quigley added the 23-years-old has come to realise that drinking until you blackout is ‘not very clever.’

Fining Hetherington £200, Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers warned the defendant is he continues to re-offend he risked facing more than a fine.