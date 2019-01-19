Fined £200 for disorderly behaviour in city centre

A man who was observed by police officers as he swung punches at another man, has been fined at the local magistrate’s court.

James McGaughey, of Celandine Court in the Waterside area of Derry, pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour on July 30, last year.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard the 23-years-old defendant was charged with the lesser offence because the injured party, who initially made a statement to the police, said he did not want the case to go any further.

The court heard that police on mobile patrol in the vicinity of the Peace Bridge heard shouting coming from Guildhall Street.

As the officers approached the area, they witnessed the injured party pinned up against a wall and McGaughey swinging punches at him.

Police shouted for the defendant to stop and he did.

However, McGaughey ran away but was detained a short distance away.

During police interview, McGaughey made no comment in relation to the allegations.

A defence solicitor told the court his client had been told something which made him go and remonstrate with the other man.

The solicitor said McGaughey realised he should not have done it.

Passing sentence, District Judge Peter King said that the defendant had got involved in something he should not have.

He fined McGaughey £200 and imposed an Offender Levy of £15.