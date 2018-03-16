Fined £200 for shouting ‘up the Ra’ at police

A woman who shouted ‘Up the Ra’ at police while they detained another person, has been fined.

Martina Mary Johnston, of Gelvin Gardens, pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour in the early hours of February 7.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard police had reason to call to the 32-year-old’s home address and the defendant began shouting and swearing at the officers.

She was told to go back inside her house, however, she continued her behaviour and shouted ‘Up the Ra’ at the police.

Johnston ‘came right up’ to a police officer and told him to ‘f*** off’ and she was arrested.

Defence solicitor, Eugene Burns, said police were called because there was a concern for the safety of woman who had left Johnston’s house a short time earlier.

He added that his client saw a man being restrained, couldn’t understand what was happening and got involved.

Fining Johnston £200, District Judge Barney McElholm said ‘she should keep herself to herself when police are carrying out their lawful duties’.