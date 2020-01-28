Fined for assault on staff member

A man who assaulted a member of staff in a local shelter has been fined £150.

Michael Pettifer, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to common assault on January 22.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard police were called to the Methodist Mission at 4am to reports of a disturbance involving 31-year-old Pettifer and another man. He was being aggressive towards staff and Pettifer said, ‘you have upset my friend I will go over that hatch and kill you.’

A defence solicitor said Pettifer ‘had let himself down badly.’