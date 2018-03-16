Fined for assaulting Scottish tourists on bridge

A man who assaulted two visitors to the city has been fined £700.

Caoimhan Rush, of Iniscarn Crescent, pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour on September 30, last year.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard the injured parties were tourists from Scotland.

The two women were on the Peace Bridge when 26-years-old Rush ran towards them.

He kicked both women, causing them to fall over.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV.

Police spoke to the women and they declined to make a statement. However, the defendant was prosecuted for disorderly behaviour.

Rush was arrested a short distance away in Ebrington Square.

During police interview, he admitted being on the Peace Bridge and kicking one of the women.

However, he said he could not remember assaulting the other woman.

Defence solicitor Keith Kyle said Rush had absolutely no memory of the incident.

However, he said his client is in full time employment and could pay if a monetary penalty was imposed by the court.

Fining the defendant, District Judge Barney McElholm said this was a ‘disgraceful incident.’