Fined for attempting to steal from car after fingerprints found

A man told police he could not account for how his fingerprints came to be found on a box in a car that had been broken into.

Vincent Gill, of Derrymore, admitted attempting to steal from a car on February 25, 2018. Derry Magistrate’s Court hears that a car was broken into in the Deanfield area of the Waterside. The injured party reported that the glove box was lying open and items had been strewn about the vehicle. Fingerprint samples obtained from the vehicle and a Foyle Visitor Centre box prints belonging to Gill were found.

During police interview, Gill claimed he had never been in the Visitor Centre and could not give any explanation as to how his prints appeared on the box.

He told police he had been ‘going through a bad time’ during that period and would have been trying cars looking for money.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said Gill was ‘very honest’ with police and even though he could not remember the incident he accepted it had been him.

He said that at that period Gill had been addicted to drugs, but was now drug free.

District Judge Barney McElholm fined Gill £200.