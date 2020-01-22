Fined for drug possession

A man who admitted possessing cannabis has been fined £100 at the local Magistrate’s Court.

The defendant, who cannot be named, admitted possessing the class B drug on December 11, last year.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard police were searching a property in the city when a package arrived. This was found to contain a quantity of herbal cannabis and a syringe of cannabis oil.

The defendant admitted ordering the drugs through the post using a fake name. He said the drugs were for his own personal use.