Fined for going equipped for theft

A 34-years-old man who admitted ‘going equipped for theft’ with a screwdriver, has been fined at the local magistrate’s court.

Steven Thomas Neely, of Bond’s Hill, pleaded guilty to one charge relating to an incident on April 18.

The court heard police were directed towards two men acting suspiciously in the Guildhall Squarea are of the city.

One of the men had taken an ashtray from neraby premises prior to police arrival.

The men were searched and officers found a screwdriver in Neely’s clothing.

It was revealed the other man was charged with stealing the ashtray, but this was later withdrawn and he was not prosecuted in relation to the incident.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley told the court his client has ‘no recollection’ of the incident because of the amount of alcohol he had consumed.

The solicitor added Neely is ‘unable to provide any explanation as to what he was doing with this screwdriver,’however, he said it appeared to be ‘some kind of drunken plot’.

Mr Quigley said it is accepted the defendant had a relevant record.

He said Neely is not in breach of any Court Order and asked the court to consider dealing with the case without a Probation Pre-Sentence report.

District Judge Barney McElholm fined Neely £150. He also imposed an offender levy of £15.