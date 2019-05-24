Fire at Holy Family contained before spreading to chapel

Firefighters have contained a fire to outhouses behind Holy Family Chapel in Ballymagroarty and prevented it from spreading to the place of worship and adjacent parochial house.

Foyle MLA Mark H. Durkan said: "Firefighters on the scene and have brilliantly managed to contain a fire at the rear of the Parochial House.

"Thankfully the fire has not spread to the chapel or the Parochial House itself."

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper said: "At the scene at Ballymagroarty church.

"The fire was in separate outhouses and having spoken to fire service staff am reassured that it has been isolated to prevent it spreading to the parochial house and the chapel.

"Thankful that a major disaster has been averted."