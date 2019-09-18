‘Fireworks could maim someone’

A child or bystander could be seriously injured if fireworks continue to be misused in the city, a local councillor has warned.

Sinn Féin Creggan Councillor Tina Burke has called on parents to speak to their children about the dangers of misusing the gunpowder-powered devices.

She was speaking after a reported increase in the misuse of fireworks in and around the Creggan estate.

There have been reports of bangers and fireworks having been exploded by young people, particularly in and around the local shops on Central Drive.

Colr. Burke said she was concerned someone could be hurt if the practice continues.

She said: “I have been contacted by a number of people who are concerned that an innocent person or indeed one of the children lighting these fireworks is going to be seriously injured.”

The Creggan councillor warned that there was a danger of young people being maimed while handling fireworks.

“Although the young people may think that this is only a bit of fun, in the past we have witnessed the damage that these devices can cause to people,” she remarked.

Colr. Burke said it appeared unlicensed fireworks were increasingly being sold locally or online and that this was unfortunately an annual occurence in the run-up to Hallowe’en.

The noise of the devices being exploded was also a major nuisance factor for elderly residents and families with young children.

She said young people needed to be made aware of the potential harm fireworks can cause.

“I will be talking with local youth leaders and contacting local schools to ask them to use their influence with these young people and raise awareness of the damage fireworks can do when misused.”