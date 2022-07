Man due in court in Tyrone charged with stalking offences.

The PSNI confirmed they have charged a 45 year old man from the Tyrone area with stalking offences against a 33 year old female.

He is due to appear at Dungannon court on Friday, July 8. As is normal procedure all charged are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.