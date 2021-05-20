Five gold rings and cash stolen in theft in Strabane area
Police in Strabane are investigating a theft from a vehicle which occurred at the rear of Gailey’s Hardware store in the town.
The theft occurred on Tuesday April 27 at around 3.30 in the afternoon, with details being released by the local police this week.
Giving details of the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A sum of cash, five gold rings and a Halifax bank card has been taken from a vehicle.
“We are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who could identify a male in the vicinity at the time.”
Police in Strabane town said the male they want to trace was reportedly wearing a pair of dark tracksuit bottoms, navy blue jacket, and a grey wooly hat with a black pom pom.
The spokesperson added: “If you have any information please contact us on 101 and quote incident number 1796 of the 27th April.”
Alternatively the Crimestoppers charity can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.