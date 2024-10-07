Five men arrested after Gardai assaulted in public order incident in Donegal Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Five men were arrested in Donegal Town on Sunday after five Gardai were assaulted when responding to a public order incident.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gardaí arrested five men after responding to reports of a disturbance outside a premises on Quay Street on Sunday morning, October 6, 2024. Gardaí who initially responded to the call, at around 2am, were assaulted when attempting to deal with the situation.

A number of additional Garda units arrived to the scene to provide assistance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gardai confirmed that ‘incapacitant spray was used as part of an escalated response to the public order incidents’.

Gardaí who initially responded to the call, at around 2am, were assaulted when attempting to deal with the situation.

Five adult men, aged between their late teens and early 20s, were arrested and later charged. All five are due to appear before Donegal District Court on November 6, 2024. The Gardaí assaulted during the incident remained on duty until 7am on Sunday morning. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Donegal Town Garda Station 00353 74 9740 190.