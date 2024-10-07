Five men arrested after Gardai assaulted in public order incident in Donegal Town
Gardaí arrested five men after responding to reports of a disturbance outside a premises on Quay Street on Sunday morning, October 6, 2024. Gardaí who initially responded to the call, at around 2am, were assaulted when attempting to deal with the situation.
A number of additional Garda units arrived to the scene to provide assistance.
Gardai confirmed that ‘incapacitant spray was used as part of an escalated response to the public order incidents’.
Five adult men, aged between their late teens and early 20s, were arrested and later charged. All five are due to appear before Donegal District Court on November 6, 2024. The Gardaí assaulted during the incident remained on duty until 7am on Sunday morning. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Donegal Town Garda Station 00353 74 9740 190.