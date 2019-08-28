Flat ransacked, window broken and cash stolen

Money has been stolen and a window broken during the ransacking of flat in Derry.

Detectives in Strand Road are appealing for information following a report of the burglary at residential premises at the St. Canice’s Close area of Eglinton on Friday, August 23.

Detective Sergeant Marshall said: “Sometime between 7pm and 11pm, it was reported that entry was gained into a flat in the area. It is believed that a sum of money was taken during the incident, as the property was also ransacked. A window was also damaged during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2423 23/08/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”