Crime
Wednesday 13th September 2017'Mandatory Credit ?Lorcan Doherty Press Eye ''Christ Church attacked by vandals ''''Mandatory Credit �Lorcan Doherty'''Vandals who broke into a Londonderry church have smashed windows and damaged an organ reputed to be one of the most beautiful in Ireland.''The break-in at Christ Church on Infirmary Road was discovered late on Tuesday.''A decanter used in Holy Communion services was also stolen.''Police have yet to establish a motive for the attack, which the Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, the Right Rev Ken Good, has described as "sacrilege".

Men jailed for Christ Church burglary

Two addicts who smashed their way into the Church Of Ireland’s Christ Church through a 19th Century stained glass window, have each been jailed for two years and eight months.

Crime
