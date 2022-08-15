Four arrested as Relief of Derry demonstration took place, police say

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The individuals were arrested in unrelated incidents.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Four men were arrested in separate incidents on suspicion of offences including disorderly behaviour. Two of the men were released on bail pending further enquiries while a third man arrested will be reported to the Public Prosecution Service in relation to a public order offence.

The PSNI have released arrest statistics for Saturday.

