Four arrested as Relief of Derry demonstration took place, police say

Four people were arrested as the Relief of Derry demonstration took place in Derry on Saturday, police have confirmed.

By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 15th August 2022, 4:25 pm
Updated Monday, 15th August 2022, 4:27 pm

The individuals were arrested in unrelated incidents.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Four men were arrested in separate incidents on suspicion of offences including disorderly behaviour. Two of the men were released on bail pending further enquiries while a third man arrested will be reported to the Public Prosecution Service in relation to a public order offence.

The PSNI have released arrest statistics for Saturday.

"A 51-year-old man arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour in relation to an incident on Spencer Road has been charged with the offence to appear before Londonderry Magistrates' Court on September 7. As is normal procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service."

