Four arrested as Relief of Derry demonstration took place, police say

The individuals were arrested in unrelated incidents.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "Four men were arrested in separate incidents on suspicion of offences including disorderly behaviour. Two of the men were released on bail pending further enquiries while a third man arrested will be reported to the Public Prosecution Service in relation to a public order offence.
"A 51-year-old man arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour in relation to an incident on Spencer Road has been charged with the offence to appear before Londonderry Magistrates' Court on September 7. As is normal procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service."