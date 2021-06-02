Four arrests by police investigating report of masked gang firing shots in Derry

Four arrests.

Detectives investigating the incident in the Ardfoyle area on the evening of Friday, May 21 arrested the men on Wednesday and conducted a number of searches of properties in the city.

The men, aged 29, 42 and two aged 39, have been arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

A number of items were seized and have been taken away for further examination.

The incident involving at least 12 masked men who had gathered in Ardfoyle, just off Bishop Street, was reported to police just before 9pm on Friday, May 21.