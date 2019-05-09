Four males - including 15-year-old - arrested by Lyra McKee murder probe police

Four males - including a 15-year-old boy - have been arrested by police investigating the murder of Lyra McKee during violent disorder in Creggan on April 18.

The individuals - aged 15, 18, 38 and 51 - were arrested in the city this morning in connection with the violence.

They have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite in Musgrave Station, Belfast where they are currently being questioned by detectives.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy, said: “As part of this morning’s operation detectives carried out searches at four houses in the city and arrested four people in connection with the violence which was orchestrated on the streets of Creggan on the evening of Lyra McKee’s murder. They are currently in custody where they are being questioned.

“I want to thank the public for the widespread support we have received to date, including more than 140 people who have provided images, footage and other details via our dedicated Major Incident Public Portal.

"I still want to hear from anyone who can tell us anything they know. I would urge anyone who has any information to contact my team of detectives on 101. Alternatively, if you would prefer to provide information without giving your details, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

People can also upload any footage that they have to the Major Incident Public Portal via the following link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI19O09-PO1.