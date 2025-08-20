Four men arrested by Serious Crime Branch officers probing serious assault by masked gang in Derry

Four men have been arrested by the PSNI Serious Crime Branch officers investigating a serious assault on a man by a masked gang in Derry earlier this year.

The men were arrested in Creggan, Ballymagroarty and Hazelbank on Wednesday morning.

The arrests were in connection to an assault in Creggan on April 12 when it was reported that at around 10.15pm a number of men, wearing balaclavas, forced their way into a house in Creevagh Heights and assaulted a man inside the property.

The victim, aged in his thirties, was left with injuries to his leg, head and hands.

On Wednesday morning, four searches were conducted at separate addresses – in the Creggan, Hazelbank and Ballymagroarty areas of the city.

Four men were arrested - aged 18, 19, 41 and 44 – on suspicion of offences, including aggravated burglary and grievous bodily harm with intent, and a number of items seized.

The males arrested remained in custody on Wednesday afternoon and were assisting with police enquiries.

Detective Sergeant McLaughlin said: “Violence like this leaves deep psychological scars on victims and their families.

"As our enquiries continue, I reiterate our appeal for information and urge anyone who can assist to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1946 of 12/04/25.We are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage of the area on Saturday, April 12."

Members of the public can also report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/