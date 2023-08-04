Foyle Pride expresses disgust at ‘senseless’ homophobic attack on Derry rainbow crossing
The Foyle Pride Committee expressed disgust and disappointment after the crossing, which was painted in celebration of Derry’s LGBTQ+ community in 2021, was vandalised on Wednesday evening.
"This senseless attack reflects the underlying homophobia that still exists in a society trying hard to move forward. The crossing initiative by Foyle Pride and supported by Derry City and Strabane District Council (DC&SDC) was the first of it's kind on the island of Ireland and very well received by the majority of people in the council district.
"Neither Foyle Pride or those we represent will be deflected from our role as full and equal citizens in this city. We welcome the fact that the PSNI are treating this attack as a hate crime and hope to see the perpetrators before the courts in the not too distant future,” the committee said.