'Frequent attacks on The Fountain by Republican youths must cease' - Alderman

A local politician has warned that attacks on The Fountain estate must cease before someone is seriously injured or worse.

Ulster Unionist Alderman Darren Guy said that there had been an escalation in attacks over the past six months and that this has intensified further over the summer.

Ald. Guy said: "The continued attacks by republican youths on the mainly Protestant Fountain estate must cease before someone is seriously injured or worse.

"These attacks have gone on for years, but since February there has been three to four attacks per week which has escalated further over the summer months. Damage has been caused to residents homes and vehicles, and items have been stolen from residents gardens.

The Fountain. DER2102GS - 022

"On Saturday evening, masked youths carrying baseball bats entered The Fountain, and then preceded to throw bricks and bottles in from the Nailors Row area – an obvious blatant attempt to draw the PSNI into the area.

" This is wrong, but there is denial from some elected reps that these attacks are sectarian, but then again nationalist politicians denied ‘The Exodus’ of over 17,000 Protestants from their west bank homes during The Troubles was due to sectarian intimidation.

"Residents in The Fountain want to live their lives in peace. No-one in 2025 should have to worry if there children can play in the garden or outside their homes without fear of being attacked.

"I would call on anyone who has influence over these young people to have a word about respecting a minority community, and for residents to report everything to the PSNI."