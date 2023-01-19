Natalie, who was 32 years old and worked for Translink, was murdered on the night of Sunday December 18, 2022 at her home in Silverwood Green in Lurgan.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said that Wednesday this week marked “one month since Natalie, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was brutally murdered in her own home”.

he added: “We have carried out an extensive investigation, in which we’ve already carried out hundreds of house-to-house enquiries and seized over 4,000 hours of CCTV footage.

“We previously released CCTV footage and our efforts to identify the man in this footage remain ongoing. It shows the suspect arriving at Silverwood Green that night at 8.52pm, and then the same figure walking away at 9.30pm. Please remember, this was the night of Sunday 18 December – that’s the same day as the World Cup Final.

"I’m asking you to cast your mind back to that Sunday. If you witnessed anything untoward – no matter how insignificant it may seem – or if you have captured dash cam or CCTV footage, please get in touch.

“I would like to remind people of the reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and independent of the police. It is being offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Natalie’s murder.”

DCI McGuinness paid tribute to Natalie’s family: “The deaths of Natalie and her unborn baby have left unimaginable heartache to a loving family, whose world has been turned upside down. They continue to grieve the loss of their only daughter and sister and also Natalie’s baby boy, who they have named Dean.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Natalie McNally are continuing to appeal to members of the public to come forward with any information.

“Natalie’s killer robbed all of them of meeting Dean and watching him grow up as part of their loving family.

“I am appealing to anyone who noticed someone they know acting strangely that night to come and speak to us. Maybe you recognise the rucksack or noticed that a rucksack was missing for a period of time or indeed is still missing. The suspect captured in the CCTV footage has an unusual gait.

“We remain absolutely determined to bring him to justice for this heinous murder. Please contact police on 101 with any information at all no matter how insignificant you think it is.”

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. There is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and computer IP addresses are never traced.

Information, including photos, CCTV and dash cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal. Please see: Police Appeal: Murder of Natalie McNally | PSNI

Natalie McNally’s family have previously released a statement speaking of their anguish at her death, and calling on the killer to confess.

In a statement via police, Natalie’s brother Niall said: "I am Niall, the youngest of Natalie’s three brothers, and I would like to appeal to my sister’s killer to do the decent thing and confess to her murder.“Nats, as we all called her, was the only girl in our family and we treated her like a princess.

"She lived and coped with being diabetic from a really early age and as a result we were so protective of her and treated her like a precious egg.

"And yet she was a fiercely independent young woman, working in marketing for Translink, and was passionate about her beliefs and loved her animals and music. We were so proud of her many achievements.

"My mum and dad Noel and Bernadette, my two brothers Brendan and Declan and I are all completely devastated that she is no longer with us and really can’t believe we will never see her beautiful smile or hear her infectious laugh again.

"I cannot actually put into words the heartache we are experiencing. She was the life and soul of our family and we are heartbroken she will not be sitting around the table with us this Christmas Day or any day.

"Nats really was the best sister ever and such a lovely person. She had so many friends and would have done anything for anyone. She had a heart of gold.

"And to add to our unbearable heartache we are devastated that we will never meet Natalie’s baby – we were all looking forward to welcoming the family’s first grandchild and nephew or niece into the world next year.

"Her killer has denied Nats the opportunity of being a mummy. I am appealing on behalf of our family to bring any information to police or Crimestoppers to help them put Nats' killer behind bars.”

In addition, Natalie's uncle, John McStravick, said: “Natalie was a gorgeous, kind generous girl who went the extra mile for her friends and family, but also for her pets or any animals.

"She has come from one of the kindest, most generous, most loving, most caring families that I have ever had the privilege to meet.”

Crimestoppers, who are independent of the police, has offered a reward of up to £20,000 for anonymous information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Natalie’s murder.

