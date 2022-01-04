Fresh appeal over murder of Glenn Quinn in NI two years on

Glenn Quinn was found murdered at his home inCarrickfergus on the evening of Saturday 4 January 2020. (Photo: Pacemaker)

Glenn was found murdered at his home in Ashleigh Park in Carrickfergus on the evening of Saturday 4 January 2020.

It is believed he was attacked by a gang of men, in his home address sometime between Thursday 2 January and Friday 3 January 2020.

In a NI-wide appeal, Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Glenn sustained a violent and brutal attack in his own home, a place where he should have felt safe. The unprovoked assault left a defenceless man with serious injuries, including multiple fractures to his ribs, which eventually led to his death.

“Glenn, aged just 47, was well-known and well-liked throughout the community, with local people continuing to express shock over such a senseless loss of life.

“It’s two years on since his life was taken, and the pain experienced by his family is, today, as raw as ever. They’ve experienced unimaginable sadness over the difficult Christmas period.

“The family deserve answers. And we are appealing to anyone with information to search their conscience and please come forward.

We believe there are people within the Carrickfergus community who know who what happened and know who is responsible for Glenn’s murder and we are appealing to you directly to help us seek justice for Glenn.

“The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a £10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Glenn’s murder.”