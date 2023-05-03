The arrest follows a report of theft of fuel from business premises in Rossdowney Park on April 23.

It was reported the vehicle involved may have been used in a previous theft from the premises on 5th April.

PSNI Sergeant Pearce said: "Subsequent enquiries by colleagues from Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team resulted in the arrest of a 26-year-old man on suspicion of two counts of theft, fraudulently altering a vehicle registration mark, and going equipped for theft.

"He's since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries. As part of our enquiries, a vehicle has also been seized.”

Police have previously issued advice to prevent oil fuel thefts locally.

