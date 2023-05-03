News you can trust since 1772
Fuel theft in Derry: Man arrested after premises searched

Police in Derry investigating the theft of fuel from business premises in the Waterside area of the city have made an arrest.

By Brendan McDaid
Published 3rd May 2023, 14:02 BST- 1 min read

The arrest follows a report of theft of fuel from business premises in Rossdowney Park on April 23.

It was reported the vehicle involved may have been used in a previous theft from the premises on 5th April.

PSNI Sergeant Pearce said: "Subsequent enquiries by colleagues from Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team resulted in the arrest of a 26-year-old man on suspicion of two counts of theft, fraudulently altering a vehicle registration mark, and going equipped for theft.

PSNI.PSNI.
"He's since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries. As part of our enquiries, a vehicle has also been seized.”

Police have previously issued advice to prevent oil fuel thefts locally.

A spokesperson said some time ago: "Securing your oil tank, keeping gates closed and locked can prevent a theft.”