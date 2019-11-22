Gambling company has reimbursed victims

Derry crown Court has heard that an internet gambling company, on whose website a 44-year-old local women gambled and lost over £590,000 of her then employer’s money, has reimbursed the victims with almost all of the money they initially lost.

A prosecution barrister told Judge Philip Babington that the 32 Red internet gambling company had reimbursed the money “as a gratuity” to the owners of the company, which is based in Derry.

Last month, one of the company’s ex-employees, Tracey Curran from Moyola Drive in the Shantallow area of the city pleaded guilty to six charges of fraud by false representation.

She admitted using the company’s American Express and Bank of Ireland credit cards to withdraw the money.

The 44-year-old committed the offences between January 2016 and April 2017.

Mentioning the case earlier this week, the prosecution barrister said the “vast amount of the money has been reimbursed as a gratuity” by 32 Red.

Defence counsel Ciaran Mallon QC said accountants had been engaged by both the defence and prosecution to determine if all of the money had been reimbursed to the victim company.

He also said that the defendant is awaiting assessment by a consultant psychiatrist for a report to be presented to the court.

The case was adjourned for a mention on November 29.

A plea hearing will then take place on December 20. However, Judge Philip Babington said he would not sentence the defendant on that date.

Curran, who is currently on bail and was not present for the brief hearing, will appear in court again next month.