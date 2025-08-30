Police are appealing for information after a man was left with ‘severe’ injuries following a serious assault in Derry city centre at around midnight on Friday night, August 29.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSNI Inspector O’Donnell said police received a report “from our colleagues at Northern Ireland Ambulance Service that had man had sustained serious injuries” in the Waterloo Street area of the city centre.

"Police attended and spoke with the man and a number of witnesses, who alleged that the man, aged in his 30s, had been set upon by a group of nine masked men, dressed in dark clothing,” Inspector O’Donnell said, adding:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was taken to hospital for treatment, where it was established that he had sustained severe facial and back injuries."

Wayerloo Street (File picture)

Inspector O’Donnell continued: "We would appeal to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious behaviour in the area either late on Friday, or in the early hours of Saturday 30, to make contact with us.

"We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam, CCTV or other footage.

"You can contact police on 101, quoting reference 23 of 30/08/25."

You can also report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org