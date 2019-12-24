Garage burglary in Derry sparks vigilance call

Police have appealed for information as they investigate a burglary in a garage in the Foyle Springs area of Derry.

The incident occurred between Sunday, December 22 and Monday, December 23 in the Springvale Park area of the city.

Police said that two sets of golf clubs were taken.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Were you at home or in the area at that time? Did you see or hear anything out of the ordinary? Did you see anyone acting in a manner you consider unusual?

“If you have any information, please don’t hesitate to contact detectives at PSNI Strand Road on the new non-emergency number 101, quoting Police reference number: 704 of 23/12/2019. Alternatively, contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The spokesperson added: “I would remind everyone to vigilant, especially at this time of year, keep your doors and window secure, and as ever check regularly on elderly or vulnerable neighbours, friends and relatives.”