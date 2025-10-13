Gardai deploy stinger device after motorist fails to stop in Burnfoot
A motorist has been arrested and charged with a number of alleged offences after failing to stop for Gardai in Burnfoot.
Gardai said that, in the early hours of Sunday morning, October 12, Buncrana Roads Policing Unit were assisted by Buncrana Gardaí in operating a crime checkpoint in Burnfoot village ‘when a driver failed to stop despite being signalled to do so.’
"A stinger device was successfully deployed and the vehicle in question was brought to a halt.”
The driver was allegedly five times over the legal limit for alcohol.
Gardai said the driver was charged with a number of alleged offences and will appear in court.
The vehicle was also seized.