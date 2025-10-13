Gardai deploy stinger device after motorist fails to stop in Burnfoot

By Laura Glenn
Published 13th Oct 2025, 14:13 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2025, 14:13 BST
A motorist has been arrested and charged with a number of alleged offences after failing to stop for Gardai in Burnfoot.

Gardai said that, in the early hours of Sunday morning, October 12, Buncrana Roads Policing Unit were assisted by Buncrana Gardaí in operating a crime checkpoint in Burnfoot village ‘when a driver failed to stop despite being signalled to do so.’

"A stinger device was successfully deployed and the vehicle in question was brought to a halt.”

The driver was allegedly five times over the legal limit for alcohol.

Gardai said the vehicle was seized. Picture: An Garda Siochana Donegal Facebook page.

Gardai said the driver was charged with a number of alleged offences and will appear in court.

The vehicle was also seized.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Never take risks when it comes to road safety. Never drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

