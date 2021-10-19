Gardai investigate alleged sexual assault in Burnfoot
Gardaí in Inishowen are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a woman following reports of an incident at a house in the Burnfoot area on Saturday, October 16.
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 3:33 pm
Gardai confirmed to the Journal that the scene has been fully examined, no arrests have been made to date and enquiries are ongoing.
A Garda spokesperson added that, owing to the nature of the incident, no further information is available at this time