The incident occurred at a premises within a business park in the Lisfannon area of Buncrana, County Donegal and Gardaí confirmed they attended the scene at approximately 11:55pm.

The fire was extinguished by local fire services. The premises, which Gardai confirmed was unoccupied at the time of the fire, ‘was significantly damaged’.

It is understood the premises was to be developed for the use of Ukrainian refugees.

Gardai are appealing for information.

Gardai confirmed that the scene was preserved and a technical examination was conducted.

A Garda spokesperson said: “An investigation is being conducted at Buncrana Garda Station. As with all criminal investigations, the motive behind the incident will form part of the investigation. Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.”

These include any persons travelling in the Lisfannon area between 8pm and 12 midnight on Thursday, May 11, who observed any activity which drew their attention are asked to contact Gardaí. Additionally, any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Lisfannon area of Donegal between 8pm and 12 midnight on Thursday, May 11 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 00353 74-93 20540, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Meanwhile, Donegal County Council confirmed that two units from Buncrana Fire Service attended Thursday night’s fire.