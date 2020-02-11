Gardai issue fresh appeal on the anniversary of Andrew Allen murder

Gardai have made a fresh appeal for information about the murder of Andrew Allen on the eighth anniversary of his death.

On February 9, 2012, Andrew Allen was murdered at his home at the Links View Park, Buncrana. Co. Donegal in front of his partner at approximately 9.20pm.

The 24-year-old, who was originally from the Top of the Hill area of Derry, sustained a number of gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A silver Vauxhall Cavalier believed to be involved in the murder was located at Churchbrea, Fahan on fire three miles outside Buncrana shortly after the shooting.

The murder is under investigation by An Garda Siochana Buncrana and they believe that a number of people were involved in planning this murder, the destruction of evidence and subsequently the sheltering of those involved.

A Gardai spokesperson said: “To date 290 statements have been recorded and six persons have been arrested and questioned in connection with the investigation

“An Garda Siochana are grateful to all the witnesses that have come forward and made statements and assisted, but Gardai believe that there are still people in both Buncrana and Derry city who have information that may assist with the investigation.”

No one has ever been charged in connection with Mr Allen’s murder, which was claimed by Republican Action Against Drugs (RAAD),

An inquest into Mr Allen’s death was held last year and a jury deliberated for a matter of minutes before finding that his death was as a result of unlawful killing.

On a previous anniversary, Mr Allen’s mother Donna Smith urged his killers to look into their hearts before contacting detectives with information about the murder.

“You’re relying on people’s consciences. When they think about it, can they live with it?

“Maybe one day, someone might say, ‘I can’t live with this any more.’ Maybe somebody is living with it and wants to do something but they are afraid.”

She also said the passage of time has done nothing to ease her pain.

Ms Smith said the entire family miss Andrew as ‘he was such a big character. “It’s just very hard,” she said.

Gardai have renewed their appeal for anyone with information or who can assist with the investigation to contact the incident room at Buncrana Garda Station on (00353)74 93 20540, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.