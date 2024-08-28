Gardaí seize suspected cannabis vapes in Bundoran Co. Donegal after someone takes ill
The searches followed on from Garda enquiries into reports of a medical incident, in which a member of the public had fallen ill.
Gardai said that as a result of the ongoing investigation into the sale or supply of cannabis in the form of oil and vapes, devices and e-cigarettes in Donegal, the Divisional Drugs Unit searched a number of premises.
Items seized included 66 vapes and 2 bottles of oil, containing suspected illegal cannabinoids (THC, HHC and HHCP).
The items seized are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).
Gardaí are appealing for any person with information that can assist with their investigation to contact Ballyshannon Garda station on (071) 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.