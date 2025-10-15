Gardai warn of bogus callers operating in Inishowen and Letterkenny areas

Gardai have warned people in Inishowen and Letterkenny have been warned of bogus callers after reports were received this week.

A Garda spokesperson said: “We have received reports in relation to bogus callers who were encountered in the Inishowen and Letterkenny areas this week.

"Keep in mind that these callers could show up in any part of Donegal and in various types of vehicles. They were travelling in vans and campervans in the incidents reported to us this week.

“These callers may offer services such as powerwashing, painting, tarmacking etc. They may be offering goods for sale such as tools, generators etc. They prefer to target the more vulnerable and people who live alone.”

Gardai advised people ‘not to engage with such callers.’

“Don't open your door to anyone before you are confident that they are known to you or that they have a genuine reason to be there. Use a chain lock for added security.

“These callers can be intimidating and often refuse to take no for an answer.

“Contact Gardaí immediately should you encounter such a caller and try to give as much information as possible, description of person, registration number, direction of travel etc.

“We ask you to always be vigilant when out and about and report suspicious people/vehicles to us immediately. Please pass this advice on to those who may need a reminder. Remember: If in doubt keep them out.”

See https://www.garda.ie/.../Bur.../What-is-a-bogus-caller-.html for further information.

You can keep up to date with Donegal Gardai on Facebook at An Garda Siochana Donegal.