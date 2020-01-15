Gift voucher phone scam sparks police alert in Derry area

Police in Derry have issued a fresh alert over a phone call scam involving fraudsters claiming to be from HMRC and demanding gift vouchers are purchased.

Local people who been urged to alert their friends, relatives and neighbours about the latest in a series of devious operations attempting to extort money from unsuspecting members of the public in the north west.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police have received a number of reports in relation to phone calls from people claiming to be from HMRC and demanding the person buy various gift vouchers as a form of payment.

“Thankfully the people who received these calls were aware this was not a genuine call. Please have a chat with any of your relatives and neighbours who may be vulnerable to this kind of phone call.

“If you have any concerns, please call us on 101. You can also visit the Scamwise website below for more information www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni”