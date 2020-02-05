Graffiti targeting Derry journalist widely condemned

Graffiti targeting a local journalist has been condemned by politicians in Derry.

The SDLP, Sinn Féin, People Before Profit and the Alliance Party and numerous other organisations have among others have strongly condemned the attack on Derry-based journalist Leona O’Neill.

Thew graffiti was discovered scrawled on a wall in the city on Tuesday evening.

Leader Colum Eastwood MP described the journalist as a “tenacious, truth seeking journalist who speaks truth to power and won’t be intimidated by faceless criminals who are trying to silence her”.

“Those behind this graffiti are cowards and they’re targeting Leona because they’re afraid of her honest and powerful journalism,” he said, adding:

“The SDLP has asked for the graffiti to be removed and I would encourage anyone with information about the targeted campaign of harassment that Leona has been forced to endure to come forward to police.”

People Before Profit Councillor Eamonn McCann meanwhile said: “Leona a is a respected journalist not just in Derry but by her fellow journalists across these islands and further afield.

“The threat inherent in the graffiti was not just against Leona but against truth and freedom of speech.

“People Before Profit calls on everyone in the city to stand up for Leona and for freedom of the press.”