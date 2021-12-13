Grandmother and granddaughter ‘traumatised’ by aggravated burglary in Inishowen

Councillor Rena Donaghey called the aggravated burglary 'cowardly.'

The incident occurred at approximately 4:20am in the Ballymagan area of Buncrana, Co Donegal on Saturday, December 11.

Gardai told the Journal that a number of belongings were taken from the premises over the course of the incident.

A spokesperson said: “No injuries were reported as a result of this incident. No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.”

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aggravated burglary occurred in the Illies area, near the Fullerton Pollan Dam and local Donegal County Councillor Rena Donaghey described it as a ‘cowardly attack.’

She said: “It was a cowardly and brutal attack on a widow woman in her 80s and her grandchild of 18-years-old in their home, in the early hours of the morning, while they lay asleep in their beds in a country home, in a rural part of Inishowen.”

It is understood the women were forced from their beds and the perpetrators told them they would kill them.

Colr. Donaghey, who visited the family over the weekend, said: “ They were a very easy target, an elderly woman and granddaughter, two females asleep in their beds.

“I know these people terribly well and they are decent, respected people who are very well thought of in their community.

“The perpretrators stayed in the house from 4.10am to 5.45am in the morning. The place was totally ransacked - every part of it.”

Colr. Donaghey said the women and their families are ‘obviously frightened and traumatised’ and described the incident as “one of the most serious attacks I’ve ever heard of in this area.”