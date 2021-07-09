Graves desecrated: Vandals switch memorial items from grave to grave and destroy flowers
Police in Strabane are appealing for witnesses after graves were desecrated in the town.
Memorial items were switched from one grave to another and flowers were destroyed in a spate of vandalism police say will have significant impact on families.
Constable Brown said: “A report was received at approximately 1pm today (Friday 9th July) that personal items had been moved off the graves to which they belonged, and placed on different ones.
“It was further reported that flowers had been taken off graves and subsequently damaged or destroyed.”
Those responsible were asked to desist.
Constable Brown said: “A graveyard is a place where people come to pay their respects. This kind of anti-social behaviour will have a significant impact on individuals, families and communities, and I would appeal to those who are carrying it out to stop.
“I am further appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or has any information which may assist with our enquiries, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 905 of 09/07/21.”
You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”