Graves desecrated: Vandals switch memorial items from grave to grave and destroy flowers

Memorial items were switched from one grave to another and flowers were destroyed in a spate of vandalism police say will have significant impact on families.

Constable Brown said: “A report was received at approximately 1pm today (Friday 9th July) that personal items had been moved off the graves to which they belonged, and placed on different ones.

“It was further reported that flowers had been taken off graves and subsequently damaged or destroyed.”

Melmount cemetery.

Those responsible were asked to desist.

Constable Brown said: “A graveyard is a place where people come to pay their respects. This kind of anti-social behaviour will have a significant impact on individuals, families and communities, and I would appeal to those who are carrying it out to stop.

“I am further appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or has any information which may assist with our enquiries, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 905 of 09/07/21.”